Becky Alghrary-McRee, former features editor of The Avery Journal Times, has released a brand new book of newspaper columns and interesting stories.
Readers may remember Alghrary’s column, “Avery Neighbors” that came out weekly in the mid-2000s. “‘As the Story Goes (A Small Town Journalist shares her Love of Storytelling)’ has just arrived from the printer, and I am excited about this book. There are stories included from The Avery Journal, from the Newton paper where I’ve contributed articles and some others,” said McRee. “I am grateful to Jamie Shell and Adams Publishing Group for allowing me to reprint these stories from The AJT that I had written so long ago. I had not planned to do another book – this is my eighth, but several people asked why I didn’t combine some of my many stories into a book, and with Covid isolation I had a lot more time, so here’s the result.”
McRee said she went with a new printing company recommended by her book designer, Aaron Burleson of Boone, and it was a great success.
“This book has a multitude of color pictures that are top quality that go along with the 50 stories in the book, and the quality of the pages is excellent. I am very happy with the result,” McRee added.
The book contains stories about a wide array of subjects from McRee’s columns and articles that were published in the past. Gardens, flowers, birds, seasons and lots of nature-related stories are included, as well as historical columns and some about McRee’s search for ancestors in the High Country and beyond.
There are seasonal stories and some brand new ones that have yet to be read, like “A Tree’s Life” which is about the McRee’s Norway spruce trees that grace their front yard. There are other newly written stories about her love of wildflowers, her adventures as a news reporter and more.
“I love the mountains so much and treasure the time I spent there. I made so many wonderful friends in Avery County and come back as often as I can,” McRee said. “This will be my last book, but I wanted all my mountain friends to know about it.”
For more information on obtaining a copy of McRee’s newest work, call McRee at (828) 461-0440.
