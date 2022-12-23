RALEIGH — Former Avery Journal-Times staff writer Matt Debnam was recently recognized from the North Carolina Department of Public Safety with a Badge of Excellence during its annual ceremony, according to a release from NCDPS.
The Badge of Excellence award is the department’s highest honor and since 2015 has been bestowed on DPS employees who have made outstanding contributions to the department, state government and the people of North Carolina. In both their professional and personal lives, these recipients embody the department’s mission of reducing crime, enhancing public safety and serving the communities where they live, according to the November 30 release.
Recipients were nominated by their peers and selected by the DPS Badge of Excellence Committee, earning awards in the field of customer service, human relations, safety and heroism, innovation and efficiency, outstanding achievement, and public service and volunteerism.
Debnam, currently a communications specialist with NCDPS after working for The AJT from September 2015 through February 2018, as well as a stint as staff writer with the Washington (NC) Daily News, won five North Carolina Press Association awards while writing for Avery County's newspaper of record.
"Using a variety of Microsoft tools, Debnam has changed the way the department handles public records requests, from setting up a new intake form and automated notifications to redesigning the request tracking system and generating dashboard visualizations of the data," according to the NCDPS release.
