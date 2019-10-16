How do you forgive the unforgivable? How do you remove the hurt and pain when you feel you have been wronged? How do you move forward when your past regrets seem to be haunting you? The answer lies in the word “Grace.” Grace is defined as “favor.” Specifically, the unmerited and undeserving favor of God. There’s a little more there but I will elaborate in a moment.
How often do you think about the people who have wronged you and feel that they are undeserving of your forgiveness? Satan, the enemy, is able to use that feeling for his purposes instead of God’s purposes. Satan does not offer grace. Satan offers lies, deceit, and defeat. He uses your non-forgiveness to torture you. He makes you feel unworthy of healing. He offers no spiritual healing. However, we know God can.
Ezekiel 36:26 tells us that “I will give you a new heart, and put a new spirit within you; I will remove your heart of stone and give you a heart of flesh.” Unforgiveness usually causes our hearts to become bitter and harden so that they don’t get hurt again. This new heart of flesh we are offered removes anything that we have allowed to harden us.
To illustrate, let me tell you a story about Corrie ten Boom. Corrie’s family helped safe harbor Jews during WW2. They were imprisoned and tortured for their efforts. Corrie watched her sister perish in a concentration camp. She escaped with her life. Later, she became a missionary and helped spread the gospel for Jesus. Her faith was tested, however, when while she was ministering, she came face-to-face with one of the soldiers who had helped torture her sister. He explained to her that he had accepted Christ and changed his life. He asked for her forgiveness and extended his hand.
Now take a second and put yourself in this situation. You watched your sister be tortured. You couldn’t do anything to help her. You couldn’t change the situation. Now you are face-to-face with the person you hold responsible. What do you do?
Corrie prayed. In her prayer, she said, “Jesus, I can lift my hand. I can do that much. YOU supply the feeling.” What do you think Jesus did? He gave her overwhelming peace. He gave her the feeling of forgiveness. He extended Grace!
Mark 11:24-25 says, “Therefore I tell you, all the things you pray and ask for–believe that you have received them and you will have them. And when you stand praying, if you have anything against anyone, forgive him, so that your Father in heaven will also forgive you your wrongdoing.”
Grace is unearned kindness. It’s an action and an attitude. Corrie was able to step out in faith. She supplied the action by lifting her hand. God used that faith and supplied the attitude. At that moment, Corrie was released from the bondage of non-forgiveness. Satan lost control of that bondage. Corrie got a new unhardened heart.
What has control over you right now? Is there something in your past that you can’t seem to forgive? Pray first. Then supply an action and allow Jesus to supply the feeling.
