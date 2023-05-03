A couple of years ago, I got a call from a friend in the middle of the night. He asked if I could come talk to him. When I asked what in the world was wrong enough to want to talk in person at 2 a.m., he just said that he needed to talk to me about my God. This man had been a great family friend throughout my marriage. He was always willing to help no matter what was going on. He also didn’t care to help in even with the sketchy details. He had a little dark side, and I was well aware of that. He had never shown interest in God, so this request totally knocked me off guard. I got up out of bed and started praying for God to give me the words that he needed from me. All God gave me was the song “Flawless” from Mercy Me.
My friend wanted to know who I thought God was and why He would care about him. He was convinced that the things that he had done in his life were entirely too bad for God to forgive him and care about him. We sat and talked until the sun came up, but I didn’t feel that I had helped the situation at all. I ended the conversation by giving him my Bible. It was a blue women’s Bible that was emblazoned with “Study Bible for Women” engraved on the front. I felt I had made a very feeble attempt at trying to help him see that no matter what he thought of himself, God loved him so much more.
A couple of days ago, the song came on while I was driving. It reminded me of that interaction. Listening to the song, I realized what God was trying to do that night. He didn’t need me to tell my friend about who God was. He needed me to tell him about the amazing grace that was offered. The song states “Let me introduce you to amazing grace. No matter the bumps, no matter the bruises, no matter the scares, still the truth is the cross has made you flawless. No matter what they say or what you think you are. The day you called His name, He made you flawless.”
I realized that in that moment, my friend called the name of God that night. He was made flawless. No matter what he thought that he had done in life that was so terrible that he couldn’t forgive himself, the cross already took it away from him.
A couple of years later, God called my friend home at a very early age. I was told that the Bible that I had handed over to him that night was at the hospital with him. A nurse had asked him why he had a women’s Bible. He told her because a woman gave it to me. Even though I couldn’t see it that night and left the conversation feeling like I had made no impact at all, God made an impact on his heart. I have no doubt that my friend is sitting with Jesus completely flawless.
