AVERY COUNTY — Avery County and other portions of the High Country received the first significant snow totals of the winter season during the morning hours of Monday, Jan. 3.
A winter storm warning occurred from Sunday morning through noon on Monday, Jan. 3, according to the National Weather Service office in Greenville/Spartanburg, S.C.
Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches were predicted by NWS, with locally higher amounts possible. High wind gusts, combined with plummeting temperatures overnight on Sunday, caused a number of power outages in the county.
A slow moving front stalled across the Tidewater of Virginia, Southwest into Georgia overnight on Sunday. Meanwhile, a secondary low formed on this front during the overnight hours while colder air from an upper level disturbance moved across the southern Appalachians. The two converged to bring a changeover of rain to snow starting in the mountains after midnight on Jan. 2, and reached the piedmont by dawn. The lion’s share of the system exited by Monday afternoon, Jan. 3.
County offices were closed on January 3 due to the storm, and many roads ranged from treacherous to impassable from just prior to dawn into the early morning hours and midday, as emergency personnel reported multiple vehicle incidents on the area’s major roads of vehicles in ditches and snow-covered and slick highways.
As of Monday afternoon, Jan. 3, NWS reported area snow totals ranged from more than six inches on Beech Mountain as well as in Banner Elk. Grandfather Mountain reported seven inches of snow at its front gate. An overall average of 6 to 8 inches blanketed most portions of the county, with locally higher amounts on western-facing ridges.
“VERY slick and dangerous road conditions in the entire areas of Watauga, Avery and Mitchell counties,” Avery County Emergency Management posted its social media platforms on Monday afternoon, Jan. 3. “Please do not travel unless necessary. If you need to, please drive with extreme caution.”
Community members can report snow accumulations via email at rnk.skywarn@noaa.gov or by calling the National Weather Service toll free at 1 (866) 215-4324. Leave a message with the observation and the specific location where it occurred. Community members can also post their report to National Weather Service Greenville/Spartanburg Facebook page and on Twitter.
Avery County Schools were not slated to begin its spring semester for students until Tuesday, Jan. 4, but overnight freezing and black ice on roads prompted ACS officials to cancel in-person learning on that Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.