AVERY COUNTY — Avery County and other portions of the High Country are predicted to receive the first large snow totals of the winter season during the early morning hours of Monday, Jan. 3.
A winter storm warning is in effect until noon on Monday, Jan. 3, according to the National Weather Service office in Greenville/Spartanburg, S.C.
Heavy snow is expected, with total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches possible and locally higher amounts along western-facing ridges, according to NWS. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph are also possible.
The gusty winds and wet snow could cause limbs to snap, especially along the higher elevations, which could result in power outages, according to NWS.
If someone must travel, NWS states they should keep keep an extra flashlight, food and water in their vehicle in case of an emergency.
NWS stated a slow moving front will stall across the Tidewater of Virginia, Southwest into Georgia. Meanwhile, a secondary low will form on this front this evening while colder air from an upper level disturbance moves across the southern Appalachians. These two will bring a changeover of rain to snow starting in the mountains after midnight on Jan. 2, reaching the piedmont by dawn. The system exits by early Monday afternoon, Jan. 3.
Community members can report snow accumulations via email at rnk.skywarn@noaa.gov or by calling the National Weather Service toll free at 1 (866) 215-4324. Leave a message with the observation and the specific location where it occurred. Community members can also post their report to National Weather Service Greenville/Spartanburg Facebook page and on Twitter.
(0) comments
