HIGH COUNTRY — The Responder Wellness Coalition of the High Country invites the community to join them in celebrating emergency services personnel during First Responder Wellness Week.
The coalition reached out to local businesses to offer free and discounted treats and activities throughout the week to recognize the life-saving and often thankless services of first responders.
“When contacting organizations, everyone that we speak to is so willing and excited to help and have welcomed what we are doing in an amazing way with incredibly positive feedback,” Responder Wellness Coalition of the High Country Founder Valerie Mailman said. “I think this week will show how our community is coming together to recognize the unique stress and trauma that our responders experience on a regular basis and celebrate and show support for what they do.”
The schedule of events is as follows:
Breakfast at Dan’l Boone Inn
To kick-off First Responder Wellness Week, Watauga County first responders can received a free sit-down breakfast at Dan’l Boone Inn from 7:30 to 10 a.m. on Monday, April 24. While walk-ins are welcome, RSVP is preferred to help the restaurant prepare.
Golf at Mountaineer Golf Center and Driving Range
Mountaineer Golf Center and Driving Range will offer free golf all day for first responders. From 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, April 25, all first responders will received a free medium bucket of balls and the coalition will be present from noon to 2 p.m. giving away treats from local small businesses. No RSVP is needed for this event.
Donuts at Local Lion
First responders will received a free donut when they stop by Local Lion any time during business hours on Wednesday, April 26. No RSVP is needed for this event which is taking place from 7 and 8:30 p.m.
PTSD911 Screening at Appalachian Theatre
The Appalachian Theatre will screen the documentary film PTSD911 at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 27, with producer and director Conrad Weaver and a panel of first responders taking the stage for a Q&A following the film. Donated prizes will be raffled off to first responders in the audience. Tickets for the screening are $10 and can be purchased online prior to the event; all proceeds will be split between PTSD911 and the Responder Wellness Coalition.
Concert for a Cause — in Remembrance of Logan Fox and Chris Ward
Adam Church and the Adam Church Band will perform at the Concert for a Cause at Appalachian Ski Mountain at 8 p.m. on Friday, April 28. Gates open at 7 p.m. for the “donate what you can” event and guests are encouraged to bring chairs and blankets. Local food trucks, restaurants and breweries will sell food and beverages. A candlelight vigil for Logan Fox and Chris Ward will take place at the event. Tickets are required for this event.
Crossfit with Responders
CrossFit Postal’s free community class at 1 p.m. on Sunday, April 30, will be coached by first responders. First responders who attend will receive a gift certificate for additional free classes. No RSVP is needed for this event.
Barrels for the Badge
The High Country Rodeo Association is hosting its barrel race accompanied with music by the fire and poetry on Sunday, April 30 at 5 p.m. at Grandfather Stables. Dinner plates are $10 for the general public and free for all first responders. No RSVP is needed for this event.
To RSVP or reserve tickets for any events or activities, visit www.responderwellnesscoalition.org.
The Responder Wellness Coalition of the High Country is a nonprofit that prioritizes increasing access and affordability of mental health care for first responders while breaking down the stigma of receiving support often felt by those in the field.
Any individual or organization interested in sponsoring or donating to the nonprofit can contact the coalition at donate@responderwellnesscoalition.org.
