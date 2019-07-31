NEWLAND — Avery County High School’s first-ever graduating class reunited over the weekend after 50 years apart.
Half a century has come and gone since the graduates of the ACHS class of 1969 split apart to follow different and myriad paths of life; it was also the same year that a human being first set foot on the moon.
The reunion, which saw around 90 of the original 150 class members, took place at the Mountain Glen Golf Club on Saturday, July 27, the same location where the class had its Junior year prom in 1968.
According to Phyllis Dennie, member of the 1969 class and one of the event’s organizers, the reunion took almost two years to organize.
“It was unbelievably difficult to try and track people down after so long,” said Dennie. “We were able to use information from a database collected 25 years ago for our 25th reunion, but mostly we tracked people down via word of mouth and Facebook.”
The event featured socializing, reconnecting and dancing to music that was popular in the 1960s, with artists including The Beatles.
There was also a memorial during the reunion for the 21 deceased members of the class.
Dennie said the current renovations of ACHS are bittersweet.
“Progress is always good, I am excited to see the new high school after completion,” Dennie said. “But I do have mixed feelings because that high school holds so many memories. I’m just grateful for tonight that we were able to contact and reconnect with so many old friends.”
The day before the reunion, there was a picnic behind the Church of Jesus Christ in Newland for alumni, followed by a tour of Avery County High School given by principal Philip Little.
Those who stuck around for the tour got a full walkthrough of the school and even dropped by the school’s band room, where the high school’s rehearsing band played the high school’s fight song for the alumni.
