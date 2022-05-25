ALTAPASS — The Orchard at Altapass opens its 2022 book signing schedule with North Carolina writers Tonja and Emily Smith on Saturday, June 4, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. They, and one of the book’s protagonists, Banjo, will be discussing their latest book, “The Painted Series—Adventures of Bailey, Bleecker, and Banjo— Linville Gorge.”
Tonja lives in Western North Carolina with her husband Wayne and dog Bleecker and has two grown children, Emily and Eli. As a visual artist, Tonja focuses on acrylics, creating narrative impressionistic realism paintings and drawing pencil portraits. Tonja illustrated and co-authored the book with her daughter Emily. This first book was published in the summer of 2021.
Emily grew up exploring Moss Creek and the mountains surrounding Morganton, NC. Now working for a nonprofit, she calls Raleigh her home and Banjo a best friend. Emily’s earliest memory is sitting with and reading to her first dog, Zoey.
Now Emily enjoys Banjo’s company when listening to music on the porch, wandering the Raleigh Greenway, or just being in the verdant North Carolina landscape. The Painted Series tells the story of their three dogs who go on an adventure into the rugged yet scenic Linville Gorge.
With the eldest in the lead, they walk the trails, visit Linville Falls, ride in a canoe, hike mountains, nap in an Eno hammock, and have many more experiences at stops along the way. Accompanying tales of their animated escapades are 22 original paintings that follow Bailey, Bleecker, and Banjo’s geographically accurate path.
Join Tonja, Emily, and Banjo on the Orchard pavilion on June 4.
Visitors may bring their copies for signing or purchase one at the event. They’ll talk about (with an occasional woof in response to an especially exciting passage) and sign their book, invite comments and engage discussion.
Located at 1025 Orchard Road near Spruce Pine at mile marker 328.3 on the Blue Ridge Parkway, the Orchard is a not-for-profit working orchard and educational venue. Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Wednesday to Sunday. Family and pet-friendly, and wheelchair accessible, with buses welcome. For information, visit www.altapassorchard.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.