I had to get fingerprinted this week to be eligible to possess a conceal carry license. While the technician was working with me, we started talking about fingerprints. I stated how amazing God is that every one of us has that one little thing that makes us so unique. I asked if she had ever thought about that while doing her job. She said she had pondered it considering that all the fingerprints are scanned into a national database and no two are alike.
Have you ever thought about that? No one has had your fingerprint since the beginning of time! Out of the millions and billions of people who have ever existed on the earth, you are identifiable by your fingerprint. God created you to be especially unique. The things you touch and the prints you leave are imprinted especially by you. So, that leaves you to ask, “What does God need you to do?” He must have had a purpose for you. He put so much detail in that one little part, imagine what else He could do!
Our brains, minds, souls, voices, emotions too are unique. Now imagine using all that uniqueness what special and different individual tasks God has set before you. Tasks that need you imprint that only you can give.
There’s an inscription that I often write to my high school seniors when I give them gifts at graduation that says, “Just think. You’re not here by chance, but by God’s choosing. His hand formed you and made you into the person you are. He compares you to one else; you are one of a kind! You lack nothing that His grace can’t give you. He has allowed you to be here at this time in history to fulfill His special purpose for this generation.”
Your fingerprint was needed right now to leave an imprint on someone or something. God already planned it out. It’s in His wonderful plan. Nobody else can do it but you, because you are unique and are the perfect match.
”I will praise You
because I have been remarkably and wonderfully made.
Your works are wonderful,
and I know this very well.
My bones were not hidden from You
when I was made in secret,
when I was formed in the depths of the earth.
Your eyes saw me when I was formless;
all my days were written in Your book and planned
before a single one of them began.” (Psalm 139:14-16)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.