BANNER ELK — Amidst the heart of the High Country, Banner Elk was abuzz with art lovers and art creators during the second installment of this years Fine Arts and Master Crafts festival, which took place from Aug. 9 to 11.
This festival featured more than 60 vendors selling forms of art including, but not limited to, photography, paintings, jewelry, sculptures and pottery.
The event has been annually presented by the Avery County Chamber of Commerce for more than two decades and is regularly located on the lawn in front of Cultural Arts Center at the Historic Banner Elk School.
For more information on this event and other events featured by the Avery County Chamber of Commerce, call (828) 898-5605, or email chamber@averycounty.com.
