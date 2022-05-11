Following the screening of the film “Connecting the Dots,” a panel of professionals discussed the status of mental health among young people. Pictured are Tiffany Moon onstage are panelists Eva Trivett-Clark with Appalachian Regional Behavioral Health, Chris Luce with Daymark Recovery Services and Allison Phillips, Counselor at Avery County High School.
AVERY COUNTY — On May 2, the Avery Youth Coalition, in conjunction with Western Youth Network and Crossnore Communities for Children, hosted a free screening of the documentary, “Connecting the Dots,” to raise awareness about youth mental health in Avery.
“Connecting the Dots” is a first feature of its kind to offer a raw and intimate look at youth mental health from a global perspective. With heartfelt poignant stories of lived experience, the film exclusively showcases young voices, breaking barriers surrounding youth mental health. Through highly cinematic and character driven storytelling, “Connecting the Dots” is emotional, reflective and hopeful. Our future leaders are speaking up and it’s time to listen.
After the screening of the film, attendees had the opportunity to hear from a local panel of mental health professionals, including Eva Trivett-Clark with Appalachian Regional Behavioral Health, Chris Luce with Daymark Recovery Services and Allison Phillips, Counselor at Avery County High School. Panelists were able to address what they are seeing among youth they serve, the volume of youth that they are seeing, along with very long waiting lists for services and ways we can support our youth.
Attendees had the opportunity to ask questions of the panelists, as well as brainstorm ideas of how to address the growing youth mental health issues here in Avery at the community level while thinking outside of the traditional systems that have always supported individuals experiencing mental illness.
One of Avery County’s greatest strength is rallying around those in our community that are in need, and this was no different. It was really exciting to hear about the passion that attendees had for area youth and the ideas presented to be able to better support them.
