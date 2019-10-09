NEWLAND — Students from Avery County will join thousands of other youth on athletic fields across the nation on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2019, to share their Christian faith with fellow students during the 16th annual national Fellowship of Christian Athletes (www.fca.org) Fields of Faith event. This rapidly growing, interdenominational outreach event will be held at more than 500 locations throughout the nation.
Students, adults and youth groups will be uniting on the football field at MacDonald Stadium to worship together, pray together and hear the word together at 7:15 p.m. on Oct. 19. Everyone is welcome to attend, as Seth Moody with be leading worship and Pastor Zack Mason will be leading the event in a devotion.
More information about the 2019 Fields of Faith event is available by clicking to FieldsofFaith.com. To learn more about the event, call Mackenzie Condrey at (828) 467-5844 or email basketballgirl98765@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.