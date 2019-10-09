NEWLAND — The Avery County High School Chapter of FFA, a national agriculture education organization with thousands of chapters, hosted its annual fundraising dinner at Newland First Baptist Church on Oct. 5.
The event supports the educational programs that are part of the chapter's programming and the national convention trips the chapter takes every other year.
The fundraiser reduces the cost of programs for students, including about one field trip each month. The instructional supplies the organization buys covers a wider range including soil, seed, materials for plots and landscaping equipment.
Adviser Dewayne Krege said some recent purchases include different types of mowers.
High school students involved with the organization are also now helping with the Avery Middle School chapter that was chartered last year.
The fundraiser has to clear the cost of the food, which it did, and then everything above the cost of the food and supplies is profit for the chapter. Krege noted that the goal is to run out of food "so next year can be bigger," he said. "We just really appreciate the support of private vendors."
The students made the desserts for the fundraiser, parents cooked the barbecue starting at 5 a.m. that morning and students helped with other aspects of the fundraiser, like folding silverware.
FFA Secretary and ACHS senior Sydnie Johnson said her family runs a Christmas tree farm and her sister was involved with FFA as well. She was selling tickets for the food as well as raffle tickets for a chainsaw for the event.
"I either want to be a wildlife biologist or an agriculture teacher," Johnson said.
Johnson added she likes how everyone in the organization is like a family.
