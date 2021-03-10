NEWLAND — In celebration of National FFA Week, Avery High School’s own Future Farmers of America (FFA) decided to give back to those in the community.
On Wednesday, Feb. 24, FFA members whipped up a hearty breakfast of bacon, eggs, sausage, grits and southern style biscuits and gravy, and provided the meals to staff at the high school. FFA Officers also personally delivered the meals to the Avery County Agricultural Extension and the Avery County Farm Bureau.
“Because living to serve is part of our motto, we wanted to do something for our teachers, our maintenance crew, our custodial crew and our community partners,” agriculture education instructor Gretchen Blackburn said.
Those who are interested in FFA and AHS’s agricultural program can get in touch with Blackburn and Dewayne Krege by calling (828) 733-0151.
