NEWLAND — Local officials are searching for solar panels that were stolen from the Avery Humane Society in late October.
Every solar panel that was attached to the roof of the building was stolen, said Jean Smith, board treasurer for the Avery Humane Society.
"It was likely to be a group, considering the height of our roof and the weight and size of the panels themselves, making the job fairly labor intensive and time-consuming,” the Avery Humane Society wrote in a Facebook post on Thursday, Oct. 20. “We are, understandably, shocked by the theft and so disappointed that someone would steal from an organization whose only reason for being is to help the unwanted and at-risk animals of Avery County.”
The panels, which were long, narrow panels the height of the roof, weren’t bolted down, which seemingly made it easier for someone to haul them away, said Newland Police Chief Byron Clawson. The panels covered two rooflines and half of another one, Smith said. Without the serial numbers of the solar panels or any solid leads, it’s proving difficult for NPD to locate them.
“It’s kind of a tough nut to crack,” Clawson said.
The solar panels greatly help with the humane society’s electric bill, Smith said. Though insurance likely won’t cover the cost to replace the panels, the humane society still plans to replace them. Within a few years, the amount the solar panels save the organization on its electric bill would pay for the replacement, Smith said. This time, however, the Avery Humane Society plans to get something that’s more securely fastened down, she said.
“It’s hard to imagine how and why someone could do this,” Smith said.
This is an ongoing investigation, and anyone with information regarding this case should contact the Newland Police Department at (828) 733-2023.
