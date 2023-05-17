CROSSNORE – After saying goodbye to pastor Lonnie Barnes who retired after years of faithful ministry, Fellowship Presbyterian Church welcomed Rev. Cooper Starnes as its new senior pastor in April.
Starnes is a North Carolina native who hails from nearby Morganton. Both Starnes and his wife, Hannah, have undergraduate degrees from the University of North Carolina, and Cooper completed his theological studies at Reformed Theological Seminary in Charlotte. Cooper and Hannah have two adorable young children (so far!). Prior to coming to Fellowship Presbyterian, Starnes served as an assistant pastor at Hazelwood Presbyterian Church in Waynesville for two years.
As Starnes begins his first senior pastor position, he expressed his overall goal for his ministry in Avery County.
“I am most looking forward to serving the people of Avery County with the Gospel. Fellowship Presbyterian Church is true to its name. The people here love to fellowship with one another around the worship of Christ. I want to encourage that community and to delve deeply and faithfully into the Word of God,” Starnes said.
Although Cooper and Hannah have not been here long, they have already formed some strong impressions of the area. "The thing that has most surprised us in our short time here is the genuine kindness and love of the people at Fellowship, both for one another and Christ. We have had a wonderful welcome and feel that Crossnore is already our home. It is a joy to see strangers who are kind and even excited to see our kids. We have really enjoyed our time at the gym, Mike's Coffee in Newland, and Miracle Grounds in Crossnore. Even the driving here is wonderful. We get to see Grandfather and Roan Mountain almost daily.”
Cooper loves leading small groups and Bible studies, answering questions about the reformed faith and Christianity in general, and playing ultimate frisbee.
“I am always happy to speak with anyone about any of these things (especially while throwing a disc around or working out)," he said.
Fellowship Presbyterian church is located between Newland and Crossnore at 1336 Walt Clark Road, Newland, NC 28657. In addition to Sunday School for children and adults, Sunday worship, and Wednesday night prayer and Bible study, Fellowship also has men’s and women’s ministries that meet regularly. Consult the Fellowship Presbyterian website at fellowshippca.com for more information about the church or to listen to Cooper’s sermons.
