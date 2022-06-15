I read a devotion recently about a woman walking through King Hezekiah’s grave. She said she was just overwhelmed by the presence of God. The end of the devotion asked the question, “Where do you most sense Jesus’ presence?” It also urged the reader to take time to sit in that place.
I thought about it. There are many places in my life in which I have sensed the presence of God. My places are the Chapel at Duke University, Camp ACC in Unicoi, TN, laying in the altar at Elk Park Christian Church, the little chapel on top of the mountain in Burnsville, Southport, Haiti, New York, and I’m sure there are others that aren’t coming to my mind. These are all the places that I have had undeniable personal encounters with God.
Life has been so busy lately that I have just felt so far away from God. I think that many times in our lives we get sidetracked and forget that our biggest comfort comes from our simple relationship with our creator. He is the one who promises rest. James 4:8 promises that if we draw near to God, He will draw near to us.
Think about the places in your life in which you have felt His presence. I have had overwhelming experiences on mission trips in New York and Haiti but there have been simple encounters in little chapels or churches. Sitting on a swing in Southport overlooking the water and admiring creation is one of my favorite ways of experiencing His presence.
I urge you to find a place in your life in which you can feel him. Deuteronomy 4:29 says “But from there you will seek the Lord your God, and you will find Him if you seek Him with all your heart and with all your soul.” Take some time away from the craziness of life just to sit in the comfort of the One who loves you the most.
