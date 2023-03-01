BANNER ELK — On Tuesday, Feb. 21, the Kiwanis Club of Banner Elk met at Lees-McRae College to discuss business, along with hearing from Dick Larson of Feeding Avery Families.
The meeting started with members grabbing lunch from the dining hall before finding their seats to discuss club matters.
The first order of business was discussing the recent participation in the “Carolina’s District of Kiwanis” conference. There, the Kiwanis Club of Banner Elk was awarded the Gov. John Currier Award and the Eagle Membership Award.
The Kiwanis Club also granted a check to High Country Caregivers for $2,000, an organization that supports kinship guardians, primarily grandparents, tasked with becoming the primary caregiver for children in need of a guardian.
Larson, executive director of Feeding Avery Families, along with co-director Jo-Ann McMurray, attended the meeting to discuss the upcoming move to the organization’s new location on Old Vale Road. Larson and McMurray said Feeding Avery Families has outgrown its old space, and is looking forward to having more space to work as not only a food bank, but also as an emergency disaster relief center.
FAF will reopen its client shopping model, which works similar to what a person would expect when entering a grocery store, but everything placed in the shopper’s cart is free of charge.
Larson said that according to census numbers, a total of 15% of people in Avery County suffer from food insecurity, an approximate total of 2,700 people. Larson estimates that this number is inaccurate, and that the true number of people in Avery County suffering from food insecurity is much higher, estimated at approximately 4,000.
In order to target members of the food-insecure Hispanic population, FAF has recently hired Vanessa Benavides Phillips to act as its community outreach and Latino initiative coordinator.
“Vanessa is not only fluently bilingual, but she also is sensitive to and understanding of some of our cultural differences. She’s going to help us bridge that gap and has already started to help us bridge that gap,” Larson said.
With the new building, FAF is focused on expanding emergency outreach in its new building by adding a generator, showers in the bathrooms, a kitchen and laundry services. If residents of the area are flooded or burned out of their homes, emergency services would bring cots, bedding and a mobile kennel for pets to assist FAF in its relief efforts.
FAF is also partnering with members of the community to start promoting nutritional education to improve lifestyles and help chronically ill members in Avery County.
Although the building belongs to FAF, Larson said the organization is excited for the new building to become a “community hub” for partnerships between other organizations like the Department of Social Services, Oasis Inc., App Regional Health Systems and the area health department.
“Nobody suffers from just food insecurity,” Larson said, adding that many people who are food insecure are also in need of transportation and safe housing.
The best time for members of the community to donate food would be Thursday mornings or all day Friday, and the group also picks up donations. FAF plans to be out of its Newland Shopping Center location by the beginning of April, but will hold on to the facility most likely until the end of that month.
The new FAF location is located at 189 Vale Road, and the organization is always in need of staple items like pasta, rice and beans. Call FAF at (828) 783-8506 or visit their website at https://feedingaveryfamilies.org/ for more information.
