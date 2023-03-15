AVERY COUNTY— Carolina Pizza Co., a local company owned by Chad and Leah Duncan, is opening its second location in the High Country at the former site of Riverwalk Pizza in downtown Newland.
Virginia Smith, daughter of Chad and Leah Duncan, has worked for her family in pizza restaurants for as long as she can remember. In 2008, the Duncans decided it was time to move away from owning a Mellow Mushroom location and open a pizza place of their own. By 2009, Carolina Pizza Co. was open for business.
“When I was 14 my mom opened it, and I started working when I was 15, so I have been the first employee since I was 15 years old,” Smith said.
The Duncans recently made the decision to sell their South Carolina location to a close friend and former employee and open another store in Newland. The new location will have brand new equipment, and the menu will be solely Carolina Pizza Co. Although the new space is equipped with a drive-thru, the new owners haven’t quite decided what that will become as of yet.
With an original menu and a rustic mountain decorative style, Smith said her family is excited to move to the new location and hopefully introduce live music now that they have a bigger space.
The idea to move to Newland became a reality when Smith’s neighbor recommended checking out the possibility of an opening space. By chance, Smith drove over to see what it was all about. When she arrived, the owner of the building let her inside, and now the building officially belongs to her family.
Although she went to high school with her husband, Smith says that ultimately it was her family’s pizza shop that connected them, and also helped form important young relationships with her classmates who also worked at the restaurant.
“I guess Carolina Pizza was ultimately what connected us because it wasn’t in school,” Smith joked.
Smith said the new location doesn’t need much, just a few coats of paint and some cleaning, and the new location will hopefully be open by June.
As for the Boone location, it’s here to stay also. Smith said her parents will spend the majority of their time down at the Newland location, while she will stay mostly at the Boone location.
“We’re just super excited to be a part of the community,” said Smith. “We want to help it grow if we can.”
