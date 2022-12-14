Editor’s Note: The following is part of a regular series of commentaries/columns courtesy of Crossnore Communities for Children.
The holidays are a magical time. Christmas trees gleam in the quiet morning hours. Families bake and decorate goodies, making a mess of the kitchen. Cards are played around the family table. The old Gene Autry Christmas album croons holiday carols from the record player across the room. Burning candles make homes smell like apple cider and cinnamon sticks. Outdoor lights twinkle as the sun goes down.
I read a tweet the other day that said, “As a grown-up I’ve learned that all the ‘Christmas Magic’ I felt as a kid was really a mom who loved me so darn much.”
Parents and families are what make the holidays special. Whether you realize it as a child or not, they are the source of the smells, sounds, tastes, and joy of the holidays. They are the ones baking the cookies, wrapping the presents, driving around in search of the best lights, and organizing “cousin time” and family gatherings. Without families, there would be no magic.
So what happens when children, through no fault of their own, are separated from their families and removed from their homes? Imagine how they must feel at this time of the year--or anytime of the year, for that matter — when they miss holiday traditions they’ve grown up with, their favorite dish on the table, or snuggling with their pet as they fall asleep on Christmas Eve.
Holidays are magic...until they aren’t. More than 12,000 children will spend their holiday season in foster care. More than 2,000 of those wish for a family for Christmas as they eagerly await adoption. Teenagers age out of care as they long to have a home to return to for the holidays. Smiles fade. Hearts break. Hope dwindles.
We are in a state of crisis in North Carolina. Crossnore is currently turning away 100 children per month — more than 3 a day — due to a lack of homes and foster parents. Children wait and wait for permanency. All children belong in families, whether that means successfully reunifying with their birth families or placement with an adoptive family.
We need to do more to help these children find a way home. As they spend Thanksgiving, Christmas, Hanukkah, or Easter away from “home,” what are we doing? Are we stepping out on faith and donating to causes that support children and families? Are we laying down the fear of getting attached because we know the child’s need for a home is greater than our risk of heartbreak? Are we finding ways to volunteer and meet needs?
In a time centered on family, togetherness, and faith, we need to reach out and take the leap to help those who are less fortunate. Are we ready to give our hearts and homes to children who need us? Are we ready to stand in the gap to create that holiday magic? To create foundations for their successful futures?
As you experience the magic of the holiday season in your own homes this year, remember the children and families who aren’t together. Pray for them. Volunteer your time. Donate your money. Reach out to the hurting. Because, in the end, that’s what the magic is all about.
To find out more about Crossnore Communities for Children’s services, visit crossnore.org. To learn more about foster care, visit crossnore.org/foster-care.
