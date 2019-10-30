Hello Apple Growers! I am looking forward to getting the apple press out and blending juices. This year has really produced a nice harvest of apples. With that said though, we have also been having a big issue across the region with severe defoliation of apple trees and rots on our fruit.
We have had an unusually high incidence of fungal diseases this year probably due to the high rainfall amount in 2018 and in addition the dry hot period we had in May further stressed the trees. The commercial orchards that followed the regular spray schedule did not have a lot of the disease issues.
Homeowners and small orchards did because they either either didn’t spray or only sprayed a couple of times. I know of a homeowner that sprayed his Wolf Rivers at petal fall, first and second cover and still had plenty of rot. Let’s not also forget that proper pruning opens up a canopy for more sunlight and better airflow.
Dr. Sara Villani visited our Crossnore Heritage Orchard and we found plenty of trees with severe defoliation, fungal leaf spots and rot on the fruit. Dr. Villani believes that much of what we are seeing is Necrotic Leaf Blotch affecting the Golden Delicious cultivars. This is a physiological response to environmental stress the exact cause is unknown.
Two new fungal diseases to our area have been identified. Marssonina Leaf Blotch which can affect all varieties and Glomerella Leaf Blotch which just affects Golden Delicious cultivars and any tree with Golden Delicious parentage. Both of these fungal leaf blotches can cause premature leaf drop.
Both Marssonina and Glomerella can affect the fruit though no symptoms were found on fruit in North Carolina. I have been asked about spraying trees by several homeowners. I will be presenting an apple disease class sometime early next spring and have the latest spray schedule from Dr. Villani. While the spray schedule is extensive with multiple products, I believe a minimal spray schedule can be used for I hate to say minimal control, but maybe best said an accepted level of disease on our backyard apple trees. I hope to have treatments in place next year looking at different spray regiments.
Another issue is pine vole damage being seen on smaller apple trees. The pine voles tunnel around and chew on the wood causing mortality. If you have small trees die and don’t see obvious bore holes in the trunk, pull up the tree and look for signs of pine vole feeding ( tiny teeth marks). While it’s still recommended to keep the ground free of grass and weeds three to four feet from the tree, primarily for our common meadow vole that will feed on the trunk, this practice won’t discourage the pine vole.
Doug Hundley says voles are believed to damage new apple trees as much or more than any other mammal. He has experienced mortality due to pine vole feeding and recommends looking for their holes and placing bait in the hole and covering the hole to prevent animals eating the bait. Pine voles are very active in fall and early winter, so scout now for the holes.
If you have reason to believe you have lost trees to this pest, please call me for more detailed information on baits, etc. I would like to know how widespread this pest problem is.
For further assistance, contact us at the Avery County Cooperative Extension Center at (828) 733-8270.
