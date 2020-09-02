The day before school started this year, my daughter was walking through the halls of the high school with a mask that said, “faith over fear.” One of my colleagues stepped in front of her and asked where that comes from. They like to pick and joke with one another, so she snapped back, “from the Bible.” He proceeded to quote 2 Timothy 1:7 to her, “For God has not given us a spirit of fearfulness, but one of power, love and sound judgement.” My school year started with that verse and I decided that was the motto for this year.
People ask all the time, “Are you not afraid to be in a school building and chance getting or spreading the virus?” I think the answer to that comes in this motto. God did not give us a spirit of fear. Fear and faith actually cannot exist together. They are polar opposites.
I know you have heard the phrase “fear tactics.” This is one of Satan’s schemes. If he can keep us afraid and not allow us to have faith in God, then he succeeds in keeping us from the power, love and sound judgement that faith provides.
The students who have walked into the high school this year have been absolutely amazing. I can already say that in the first three weeks, this year will probably be the best year I have ever taught. The pandemic has taught these kids to value school, their teachers and, most of all, the opportunity to learn. They wear their masks and take the safety measures that are put before them. They enjoy the relationships with their teachers because that’s something they didn’t get behind a computer screen. They value the education and the information they receive. You can really see the desire for learning in the students. Most of all, they have faith. They walk into the building unafraid. They aren’t hiding. They are putting themselves out there. They aren’t allowing Satan’s fear tactics to overtake them.
So, what lesson can we learn from these precious young souls? Luke 17:6 tells us “if you have faith the size of a mustard seed,” the Lord said, “you can say to this mulberry tree, ‘Be uprooted and planted in the sea,’ and it will obey you.” Should we take that literally? Maybe so. A little bit of faith can change everything. This generation of kids have lived through something that none of us have ever experienced before and they have persevered. Who knows what plans God has for them? But we are to believe they must be great, because the faith they are exhibiting right now while many are still cowering in fear is admirable. Let 2 Timothy 1:7 become your motto and let’s join together and let our faith shine!
