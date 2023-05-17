NEWLAND — Feeding Avery Families held its weekly food distribution on Wednesday, May 10, at its new building, located at 189 Old Vale Road in Newland.
When FAF moved buildings, it changed its distribution days. Now, distributions take place from 9 to 11:30 a.m. and from 1 to 3 p.m. Wednesdays. At the new facility, clients have the option to pick up food through the drive-thru, or they can go inside and participate in FAF’s Neighbor Shopping program. Neighbor Shopping allows clients to go through the facility and pick out items they want, sort of like a grocery store. A representative from FAF walks them through the facility, ensuring that each family or individual gets a mix of canned goods, produce, frozen meats and more.
Neighbor Shopping helps reduce waste, said FAF Executive Director Dick Larson. Additionally, client choice allows volunteers at FAF to build relationships with their clients, which makes it easier to connect them with other resources they may be in need of, Larson said.
FAF has been trying to do more outreach for Hispanic and Latino communities as well. Vanessa Benavides Phillips was recently hired as the Community Outreach and Latino Initiative Coordinator for FAF, and they are continuing to try to get more Spanish-speaking clients each day, Larson said.
The organization is currently working to set up a distribution on Friday afternoons for families or individuals who can’t make it during the day on Wednesdays because of work or other factors, like lack of transportation.
