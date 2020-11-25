NEWLAND — The Blue Ridge Partnership for Children is selling fresh Fraser fir Christmas wreaths courtesy of Jeff Vance and Christmas Tree Garden Center in Newland to help raise money for the Imagination Library literacy project.
Throughout the past year, local children have continued to receive free books in the mail thanks to Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library. As part of the program, children receive a book each month until they turn five years old to help promote early childhood literacy and build these children’s own personal library. Since the BRPC began registering children for the program in 2006, approximately 200,000 books have to sent to children in Avery, Mitchell and Yancey counties.
To support the program, wreaths can be purchased from the BRPC for $25. This year, the organization is including a festive hand-tied boy for only $5 more. To order, call the Newland office at (828) 733-2899, the Burnsville office at (828) 682-0047 or email director@brpartnershipforchildren.org.
Pick up is available in Newland at 215 Pineola St, in Burnsville at 392 East Main Street or in Spruce Pine at Pack and Ship located 962 Oak Ave. All orders must be in by Friday, Dec. 4, and the last pickup date is Wednesday, Dec. 9. Checks can be made out to the Blue Ridge Partnership for Children.
