JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. — Three new community Junior Appalachian Musicians (JAM) programs are being organized for students in the Tri-Cities area by the new nonprofit arts organization, Upper East Tennessee Traditional Music Group Inc.
This initiative is a major expansion of the existing JAM program at University School on the campus of East Tennessee State University, which began in 2013 in collaboration with the Bluegrass, Old-Time and Country Music Studies program in ETSU’s Department of Appalachian Studies. It was the first JAM program to be organized in Tennessee.
Through JAM, an after-school music education program model dedicated to teaching old-time and bluegrass music to students in grades 4-12, participants learn traditional Appalachian music from local teaching artists on such instruments as guitar, fiddle and banjo.
The first JAM of Upper East Tennessee is slated to begin Jan. 14, 2020, with group classes for students in grades 4-12 to meet each Tuesday from 3:30-4:45 p.m. through May 12 at Ashley Academy, located at 1502 Knob Creek Road in Johnson City, Tenn. Tuition is $200 for 18 weekly group instruction sessions.
Interested students may register online at www.jaminthemountains.com by Jan. 2, 2020.
Two additional JAM chapters will open in Carter and Unicoi counties in 2020.
These programs are made possible through JAM of Upper East Tennessee’s partnership with Atlanta-based South Arts and the parent organization of Junior Appalachian Musicians Inc. of Independence, Va.
To find a JAM group closest to you, click to www.jamkids.org. To learn about its rich history and success in Avery, click to jamkids.org/avery.
