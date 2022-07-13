It’s like if you took ‘Dexter’ and combined it with ‘The Brady Bunch.’” (Gary Smith, Artistic Director, Ensemble Stage)
BANNER ELK — Gary Smith, artistic director of Ensemble Stage Professional Theater in Banner Elk, is excited about the theater’s upcoming show, “Catch The Butcher.” After starting rehearsals on June 27 and bringing in actors from all over the country, Smith is enthused about what promises to be a very interesting show.
“It’s a very quirky, unsettling blend of romance, satire and dread... When (the cast) decided to do the reading for the script, we knew we had to perform the play when we got to the end. We had this shared reaction of ‘oh my gosh, are you kidding me!’” Smith said.
Per the Ensemble Stage website’s summary of the play, “Catch The Butcher” is sure to be a wild ride for the audience.
“In this serio-comic thriller, a woman is rendered unconscious and kidnapped. She awakens to see a man standing in front of her wearing an industrial apron, with a cabinet full of chemicals and surgical instruments behind him. We don’t want to say anything more for fear of giving too much away, but don’t be put off by the subject matter. It is, in fact, a delightfully different kind of ‘suspense-thriller.’ It’s a fantastic twist on a nightmare scenario that explores human nature and relationships in an oddly entertaining way,” according to the official description of the play via the ES website.
Smith encourages attendees not to be put off by the beginning of the show or by the gist of the matter at hand. Though the setting seems distressing, with a kidnapping and a menacing character description in the show’s description, Smith adds that “the play explores human nature and relationships in an odd, fun way.”
“It does have some intense moments, but there are very funny moments, too,” he added.
Professional actors Shanel Sparr from Boston, Mass., and Craig Smith from Nashville, Tenn., are among two of the actors anticipated to elevate the production. Smith noted that the two have great chemistry onstage, and after their individual performances in theater and film around the country, the audience can expect a great show out of them both.
The stage will also change settings with moving walls, which the theater has never seen before.
“We’ve never done a production where the walls move,” said Smith. “It should be very neat to see, especially because the play moves between so many settings.”
Ensemble Stage is a professional theater located in Banner Elk, dedicated to culturally enriching the lives of residents and visitors alike by providing a broad range of live theatrical presentations of the highest possible quality at an affordable price.
This exhilarating suspense-thriller will be held at the Historic Banner Elk School at 185 Azalea Circle in Banner Elk. The show premieres this weekend, with a 7:30 p.m. show on Friday, July 15, with several shows following throughout the week. Tickets can be found on the Ensemble Stage website at http://www.ensemblestage.com/index.html.
