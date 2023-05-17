BANNER ELK — Banner Elk Chamber of Commerce held its annual dinner at the Historic Banner Elk School on Wednesday, May 10.
More than 50 people attended the dinner, said David Tate, president of the Banner Elk Chamber of Commerce. Members sat at tables behind the Historic Banner Elk School, enjoying their meals catered by Carolina Barbecue in the nice, sunny weather. Bayou Smokehouse and Grill brought beer and wine for guests.
Tate said the dinner is a more casual alternative to an annual banquet. Getting a group of members together for a barbecue to celebrate and socialize felt like a better fit for the Banner Elk Chamber, he explained.
Ensemble Stage, which has been located at the Cultural Art Center at the Historic Banner Elk School since 2017, hosted the event. Artistic Director Gary Smith and Managing Director Lisa Lamont gave tours of the theater to anyone who was interested. Additionally, BE Jazz provided entertainment for the afternoon.
Banner Elk Chamber of Commerce sponsors Concerts in the Park, as well as the Fourth of July Parade and Party in the Park over the summer. Summer Concerts in the Park is a series of free concerts at Tate-Evans Town Park Amphitheater every Thursday from June 22 through August 24. Shows start at 6:30 p.m. and are suitable for all ages. The Fourth of July parade will start at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, July 4, and the Party in the Park and the duck races will follow.
Ensemble Stage’s Main Stage season will open on Friday, June 16, with “Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde.” The professional theater will put on a number of productions throughout the summer. For more information about Ensemble Stage, including information about tickets and upcoming shows, visit http://www.ensemblestage.com/index.html.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.