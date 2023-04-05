BANNER ELK — Ensemble Stage has announced the schedule for its 2023 professional season.
The shows and dates are as follows:
“Puss in Boots: The Beginning”: Saturday, June 10, July 8, July 29 and Aug. 12
“Dr. Jekyll & Mr. Hyde”: Friday, June 16 through Sunday, June 25
“Back Home to Broadway”: Tuesday, June 27
“City of Dreadful Night”: Friday, July 21 through Sunday, July 30
“A Texas Romance”: Friday, Aug. 18 through Sunday, Aug. 27
“To Die For”: Friday, Sept. 15 through Sunday, Sept. 24
In addition, Ensemble Stage will put on “Hitchcock Radio Hour” in October and “A Banner Elk Christmas” in December.
Ensemble Stage released the following statement with the schedule:
“We are particularly excited about this season because we have a lot of our favorite actors returning to our stage. Scott Douglas Wilson (‘Melville Boys,’ ‘Beer For Breakfast,’ ‘Business of Murder’) and Laura Hodos (‘The Love List,’ ‘Killing Time,’ ‘Beer For Breakfast’) will open the season in the two-actor tour-de-force comedic retelling of a horror classic that will have you laughing from the opening minutes to the very end. After that, Laura is sticking around for one night only to perform a brand new cabaret show she developed. Speaking of sticking around, Scott will again take our stage along with Mark Allen Woodard (‘The Love List,’ ‘Melville Boys,’ ‘Beer For Breakfast’), Shanel Sparr and Justin Chapman in our first ever noir mystery. And that’s just our first two shows. We’ve also got a kid show production, a staged radio play and our Holiday Musical Variety Show as our cherries on top.”
A season subscription costs $100 for adults or $92 for seniors or members of the military, and includes tickets to all four Summer Main Stage Productions. It does not include tickets to the cabaret, kid shows, staged radio play or holiday musical variety show. However, those tickets can be purchased at the same time as a subscription purchase. Season subscriptions go on sale starting Monday, April 3, for 2022 season subscribers and current donors. First-time season ticket subscribers can make their purchases starting Thursday, April 20, and single-show tickets will be available online and by phone beginning Monday, May 1.
