My pastor preached a sermon last Sunday on discipleship. He said that he felt that our church was dropping the ball on discipleship training. We have been growing in leaps and bounds and have actually had over 13 baptisms this month already. But he felt we were failing at the most important aspect – engaging our faith after acceptance. I thought a lot about that after the sermon. Many times, we believe that Christ is the Son of God and accept him into our lives, but we neglect to live out our Christianity.
You see, faith comes in three stages – head, heart, and action.
In the first stage, you seek to fill your head with the knowledge of Christ. You start to accept that you need His presence in your life. You seek out people, church, and community that can teach you more about Him. In this stage, you might start attending church, community events, and spending time with other Christians. You want to make sure all your doubts are addressed before you move to the next stage.
Stage two is the heart. This is where everything you have been taught starts to make a change in how you feel. The head knowledge that you gained about Christ starts to transform your heart. This is where you make life changing decisions such as accepting Christ as your savior and taking steps to get baptized. In this stage, you move from just attending church to connecting with your church. You start to want to do more since your heart is being transformed by the love of Christ. The problem is that most people stop here. This is where we lose some of our disciples. Many people think that once they have accepted Christ, they have achieved the fire insurance they were after. They are going to the bad place and they are safe. But Jesus didn’t stop at this point and he doesn’t want that for us. There is another stage.
Stage three is action. You have the knowledge of Christ, the knowledge transformed your heart, now you need to live it out. In this stage, you might find God calling you to exhibit your faith. You might find that you start wanting to engage with the church and take on leadership roles. You start to seek out ways to share your head knowledge and your testimony as to how your heart was changed. It is in this stage that you start living out the great commission that we are all charged with in Matthew 28:16-20 – “Go therefore and make disciples of all nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father and of the Son and of the Holy Spirit, teaching them to observe everything I have commanded you. And remember, I am with you always, to the end of the age.” I think a lot of people don’t move to this stage because they don’t feel qualified. Just like the sermon that I referenced in the beginning; this is the stage that the ball gets dropped. Jesus qualified you before you even entered into the first stage. Your testimony is something that needs shared. Everything that you have experienced in your life has led you to have a deeper understanding of how God can work his amazing power in you and through you. Others need to hear that.
Engage your faith. Engage those around you in knowing what makes you different because you are a disciple of Christ. Live out the great knowledge and the changed heart that you have. Fulfill the great commission. Seek out ways that you can act in the people and community around you!
