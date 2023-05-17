I was studying the other night and came across this verse: “Instead He emptied Himself by assuming the form of a slave, taking on the likeness of men. And when He had come as a man in His external form, He humbled Himself by becoming obedient to the point of death-even to death on the cross.” (Philippians 2:7-8)
I tried to keep reading but my eyes kept going back to it. I knew that it was something that needed my closer inspection. The verse just prior to that one gives us a little more detail: “Make your own attitude that of Christ Jesus, who, existing in the form of God, did not consider quality with God as something to use for His own advantage.” Christ was God! He had the same power, the same abilities, and could have changed any outcome. He chose instead to empty himself.
So, what does it mean to empty yourself? The Greek word used in this circumstance is kenòð. It means to make empty or void. Christ chose to void Himself of God and become a slave to us.
If we look back at the beginning of the Bible, we can recall a struggle between good and evil with Adam, Eve, and the serpent. That struggle ensued because the serpent convinced Eve that the fruit could give her equality with God. Power and prestige have reigned as a desire since the beginning of time. Until this verse, Christ already had the power! He came and emptied Himself.... for us! Theologian NT Wright stated “The real humiliation of the incarnation and the cross is that the One who was Himself God, and who never during the whole process stopped being God, could embrace such a vocation.”
Imagine the love displayed in that emptiness. One single word, one single hand gesture, or one single bat of an eye could have removed Him from that cross. But in His emptiness, He hung. In his emptiness, He bled and died. He was a servant of love for our sins. He paid the ultimate price so that we didn’t have to try to buy or work our way into the Kingdom of God. It’s offered and given in abundance. All we have to do is accept the gift of emptiness. It’s a gift called grace.
Acceptance of this gift requires that you empty your life. Turn away from things that might be holding you back. Give up the things that feel like they are possessing you. Just as in the beginning, the serpent will try to persuade you that power and possessions are better. He was wrong then and that hasn’t changed. “God, You are my God; I eagerly seek You. I thirst for You; my body faints for You in a land that is dry, desolate, and without water.” Allow God to fill you with the same love Jesus poured out while hanging on the cross for you.
