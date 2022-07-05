featured Elk Park honors America with Fourth of July celebration By McNeil Johnston mcneil.johnston@averyjournal.com Jul 5, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 9 Avery County Sheriff Mike Henley waves to kids at the Elk Park Parade. Photo by McNeil Johnston Elk Park residents in a go-cart wave and toss candy to spectators. Photo by McNeil Johnston Elk Park fire trucks sound their sirens and wave to the residents watching. Photo by McNeil Johnston Four wheelers, golf carts and motorcycles decked with American flags drive through the parade. Photo by McNeil Johnston Clayton Harpold and other Avery County Shriners toss candy from their parade float. Photo by McNeil Johnston Riders on horses stroll through the parade with flags and patriotic attire. Photo by McNeil Johnston A large crowd of spectators watched the Elk Park Independence Day Parade on July 2. Photo by Sheri Cornett Parade participants wave and smile from their float— an old, red pickup truck. Photo by Sheri Cornett A float shaped like a train chugged along downtown Elk Park for the Fourth of July Parade. Photo by Sheri Cornett Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save ELK PARK — The town of Elk Park held its annual Fourth of July celebration on Saturday afternoon, July 2. A parade traveled down Highway 19E with smiles, waves and candy. Recommended for you Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Fourth Of July Celebration Elk Park Town Candy Parade Wave America Copyright © 2020 by Mountain Times Publications. Digital or printed dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action. × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Avery Journal Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Alerts We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Trending Now Independence Day celebration roundup Three dead after shooting in Jonas Ridge Avery County Arrest Report Congress passes bipartisan Keep Kids Fed Act, does not extend universal free meals Avery County Arrest Report Avery Journal Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Alerts We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
