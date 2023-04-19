NEWLAND — In a joint event hosted by Avery County Schools CTE Director Ellis Ayers and Paxton/Patterson Education Consultant Roger Kennedy, a handful of school district leaders across the region, state and beyond visited the CTE lab at Avery Middle School to observe what goes on in those classrooms.
Avery Middle’s “Showcase of Best Practices in College and Career Ready Labs” took place on Tuesday, April 4. Both of the middle schools in Avery County have fairly new Career Readiness CTE labs, Ayers explained. The labs and the modules students work through are powered by Paxton/Patterson, which is a company that promotes college and career readiness by allowing students to explore their interests and skills through a hands-on, real-world approach.
More than 15 instructors and leaders from various school districts traveled to Newland to take a walk-through of Avery Middle School’s lab. There, they heard input from Ayers, Avery Middle School principal Kimberly Coleman and lab instructors. Additionally, the guests were able to interact with students, observe them as they worked through their modules and see how students benefit from this experience.
Middle school students in Avery County have a self-guided learning experience in their CTE classes, explained Avery Middle School CTE instructor Chantae Hoilman. Students can choose from a number of modules, each of which takes a few weeks to complete. They are responsible for learning all the material and taking the tests before ultimately getting to participate in the hands-on activity for each module, Hoilman said. While the lessons are self-guided, the lab instructors are still there to assist students if they get stuck, gauge whether or not they are truly ready to start the hands-on activity and evaluate their final demonstration.
Avery Middle currently offers the following modules to its students:
- Alternative Energy
- CAD and Design
- Criminalistics
- Culinary
- Design and Marketing
- Digital Manufacturing
- Emergency Medical Technician
- Energy and Power
- Environment and Ecology
- Home Maintenance Fundamentals
- Home Maintenance Systems
- Hospitality and Tourism
- Nursing
Digital Audio Production, Electricity and Electronics, Employability Skills, Flight and Drone Technology and Personal Finance are a few more modules that are coming to the classroom soon, Hoilman said. All of the modules reflect pathways that are offered at Avery County High School, Ayers noted. In the modules, students can learn how to suture a wound, draw blood, use a 3-D printer, repair a small engine, wire an outlet and more. It gives students a chance to learn what they’re good at and what they enjoy doing, Ayers said.
