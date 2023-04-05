BANNER ELK — A hand-painted backdrop set the scene at the Corner Park on Main Street for Edgar the Easter Bunny to take pictures with visitors. Edgar took photos with families for an early Easter celebration.
On Saturday, April 1, the Banner Elk Chamber of Commerce organized a photo opportunity with the easter bunny from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. to celebrate Easter. Although rain was anticipated, the sun came out to make for a beautiful day.
“It’s been surprisingly beautiful weather and a very successful morning,” Banner Elk’s Chamber of Commerce communications coordinator Amanda Laurent said.
Lees-McRae professor Nat Davies volunteered to paint the colorful backdrop. Decorated with bright yellow daffodils and vividly colored easter eggs, Edgar the easter bunny stood proudly waiting for pictures.
Theater arts student Gracie Spoon volunteered to be the easter bunny for the day. Spoon is in her first year at Lees McRae and said she was happy to be out there bringing smiles to the children.
Erika Siegel of My Best Friend’s Barkery in Banner Elk visited the easter bunny for a photo op with her dog. Siegel said the business is hosting an easter egg hunt for their furry friends on Saturday, April 8. The hunt will be at the pet store from noon to 2 p.m. with raffles to benefit the Avery Humane Society.
