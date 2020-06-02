RALEIGH — In-person early voting begins Thursday, June 4, for the Republican second primary in the 11th Congressional District.
Early voting runs through Saturday, June 20, at the Avery County Board of Elections in Newland at the courthouse. All voters must enter and exit through the Sheriff’s Department/Jail door and take the elevator/stairs up to the landing and follow signs for early voting, as the Avery County Courthouse is still closed to the public.
To reduce the likelihood of the spread of COVID-19, in-person voters are strongly encouraged to wear face masks while voting and waiting in line. Masks will be available for free to voters who do not bring their own. Voters will not be turned away if they choose not to wear a face mask. Voters are also encouraged to use hand sanitizer when entering and exiting polling places.
All three voting options in North Carolina – absentee by-mail, in-person early voting and in-person voting on Election Day (June 23) – will be available to eligible Republican and unaffiliated voters in the 17 western North Carolina counties that make up the 11th Congressional District.
“As early voting begins, the State Board wants voters to know that their safety is our top priority,” said State Board Executive Director Karen Brinson Bell. “We are working closely with the county boards of elections to implement safeguards so no voter fears disease when they cast their ballot.”
Significant precautions will be taken to protect in-person voters and poll workers at early voting sites and Election Day precincts. They include:
- Masks available for all poll workers and voters who do not bring their own.
- Single-use pens for voters to mark their ballots and take with them.
- Enforced social distancing between all poll workers and voters.
- Hand sanitizer for voters and poll workers.
- Face shields and gloves for poll workers.
- Protective barriers between poll workers and voters at check-in tables.
- Special sanitation kits at each precinct to ensure poll worker protection and clean tables and voting booths throughout the voting process.
- Thorough cleaning of voting sites before and after the election.
On June 1, the State Board of Elections issued Numbered Memo 2012-20 to the counties conducting elections on June 23, providing guidance for ensuring in-person voting is as safe as possible for voters and election workers.
“The State Board is working diligently to protect voters who cast ballots in person during these elections,” Brinson Bell said. “We want voters who come to a polling place during early voting or on Election Day to feel confident that significant precautions are being taken to protect their health and safety.”
Absentee by Mail Voting
Any eligible voter may request an absentee ballot through June 16, 2020. Any voter eligible to vote in the second primary who indicated on their absentee application for the March 3 primary that he or she would like an absentee ballot for the second primary will automatically be sent an absentee ballot.
To request a ballot for either election, eligible voters must complete an absentee ballot request form and return it by mail or in-person to their county board of elections.
To learn more about how to vote by mail, click to https://s3.amazonaws.com/dl.ncsbe.gov/Outreach/Absentee/Infosheet_howtoabsentee_FINAL.pdf.
For more information about the 11th Congressional District election, click to https://www.ncsbe.gov/Press-Releases?udt_2226_param_detail=2204.
