HIGH COUNTRY — Dr. Ken Duckworth collaborates with NAMI to create a guide to the American mental healthcare system.
Taking that first step to determine if you or a loved one has a mental illness can be intimidating. Navigating the mental healthcare system in America can lead to confusion and frustration at every turn. The National Alliance on Mental Illness (nami.org) and its medical director, Ken Duckworth, have now produced a guidebook for these processes entitled “You Are Not Alone.”
NAMI High Country, the NAMI affiliate serving the region, is thrilled to announce that Dr. Duckworth will join its Zoom meeting from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Monday, April 3, 2023. The public is invited. The link for this meeting is: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82818250137.
Practical, realistic, and reassuring, “You Are Not Alone” starts at the beginning: assessing the need for mental healthcare. Dr. Duckworth speaks to those with health insurance and without, as well as those on Medicare or Medicaid, with helpful advice and resources.
Dr. Duckworth addresses convincing a loved one to seek help, supporting children — including adult children — with mental health conditions, co-occurring substance abuse issues, and the impact of trauma.
Subsequent chapters address the power of peers and community in recovery, barriers related to culture and identity, and learning to advocate for yourself and others. One chapter deals with the part the legal system can play in getting help; another focuses on coping with loss by suicide.
Filled with first-person stories of illness and recovery by both individuals and family members, “You Are Not Alone” ends with the most frequently asked questions, the latest treatments for specific conditions, and an extensive list of resources.
NAMI High Country welcomes the public to this special opportunity to both hear a national expert speak, and to ask him questions directly at the end of the program.
NAMI is the largest grassroots organization dedicated to support, education and advocacy for people living with mental illness and their loved ones. It is headquartered in Arlington, VA with affiliates in 48 states. The North Carolina affiliate is located in Raleigh (naminc.org) and the local affiliate in Boone.
