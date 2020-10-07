I recently heard about a rather interesting method they sometimes used when trying to catch a monkey for the zoo. It seems that trappers would take a small cage out into the jungle. Inside the cage they would place a bunch of bananas and then would close the cage, locking the bananas inside. When a monkey would come along and spot the bananas, it would reach through the narrow rungs of the cage and grab it. But he couldn’t get it out. And no matter how hard he tried – twisting his hand back and forth – he couldn’t pull his hand through the rungs while hanging on to the banana. Even when the trappers approached, he won’t let go of the banana. For the trappers, it’s simply a matter then, of coming up and grabbing the monkey.
Now, if you were standing there in the jungle watching all of this happen, and I imagine you would want to save the monkey, you might yell in exasperation, “Drop the Banana!” It seems the simple thing to do. But think of things in our human perspective. How many times do we hold on to our bananas?
Many times in our lives we find ourselves clinging to something. It might be an object, a job, a lifelong dream, a failing marriage, an addiction, prestige or honor of a situation, or many other things. If our hands are full, we are unable to grab ahold of the blessings that God is trying to reach out for us. I find myself victim of the monkey trap often. Based on the verse, ”The righteous cry out, and the Lord hears, and delivers them from all their troubles.” (Psalm 34:17), I have the phrase “Let Go, and Let God” tattooed on my wrist. I found myself in the middle of a particularly trying situation a couple of years ago. A good friend hugged me and told me to just look at my wrist and remember God had it. He wasn’t wrong. Once I cried out to God, let go of the banana, and let Him take care of things, I was free from the trap.
So, I ask you, are you a victim of the monkey trap? What are you holding on to that is holding you back? Paul wrote in Philippians 3:18-19, “For I have often told you, and now say again with tears, that many live as enemies of the cross of Christ. Their end is destruction; their god is their stomach; their glory is their shame. They are focused on earthly things, but our citizenship is in heaven from which we also eagerly wait for a savior, the Lord Jesus Christ.”
Don’t focus so much on earthly things that you allow them to destroy the blessings and glory that Christ is offering for you. Drop the Banana!
