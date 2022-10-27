HIGH COUNTRY – The North Carolina Medical Society (NCMS) honored physicians and physician assistants (PA) who went above and beyond during the COVID-19 pandemic at the Golden Stethoscope Awards Gala on October 15.
This year, Dr. Lisa Kaufmann, Medical Director of the Adult Inpatient and Emergency Department Service Line at Appalachian Regional Healthcare System, was the recipient of the inaugural award. According to the NCMS website, the Golden Stethoscope Award goes to “an outstanding NCMS physician or PA member who, during the COVID-19 pandemic, has demonstrated outstanding leadership, dedication to patients, and stellar skills motivating, inspiring, and leading a medical team,” based on peer nominations submitted and final selection by the NCMS Awards Committee. One person gets the award for each of the four regions of the state. Dr. Kaufmann received the award for the Western North Carolina region.
Kaufmann is also the Medical Director of their Hospitalist Program and Clinical Inpatient Faculty in the MAHEC Boone Family Medicine Residency. Dr. Kaufmann came to love the Blue Ridge during her undergraduate and medical school years at Duke. Her Internal Medicine residency was at the University of Pennsylvania. After 8 years in private practice in Tucson, Ariz., she joined the faculty of the University of Arizona, and late the State University of New York in Syracuse, from which she retired early as a full professor to move to the mountains she loves. Dr. Kaufmann’s academic focus is on quality improvement and clinical teaching. Her experience in rapid process improvement was particularly useful during the COVID epidemic, with the need to combine disaster preparedness, coordinating with emergency management including managing supply chain and physical plant adaptations, staffing shortages, and having to develop clinical protocols and training in a small rural health system. Dr. Kaufmann is also passionate about addressing social determinants of care, including coordination between the inpatient team and community services like the “Food is Medicine” program. When she is not working, Dr. Kaufmann loves hiking in the mountains, writing, and hanging out with her large family.
