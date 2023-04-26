NEWLAND — Twelve high school seniors, two from Avery County, one from Florence, SC, and nine from the Tampa Bay area of Florida, have been awarded 2023 Sunshine Opportunity Scholarships.
Each scholarship is worth $25,000 over four years of full-time undergraduate study at a public university in South Carolina or Florida.
Established in 2019 by the Godbold Foundation, the Sunshine Opportunity Scholarships target high-achieving high school seniors who have overcome significant obstacles in life, have financial need and plan to stay in state for their undergraduate university studies.
Francis “Bo” Godbold spends his summers in Avery County and decided this year to begin awarding scholarships to students from Avery High School. Jocelyn Hernandez and Caydn Pannell are the first two recipients of Sunshine Opportunity Scholarships in North Carolina. Hernandez plans to attend North Carolina State University and Pannell plans to attend UNC-Charlotte.
In the Tampa Bay area, where Godbold lives, the nine winners are from seven different high schools in the three-county metropolitan area.
Information about applications for the 2024 Opportunity Scholarships will be available in December, with a March 2024 application deadline. Students in North Carolina are eligible to apply if they live in Avery County.
