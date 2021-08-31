FOSCOE — A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held for the new antique store, Down Home Antiques, off of Hwy. 105 on Thursday, Aug. 26.
Owners Charlotte and John Dashkavich, Mayor Brenda Lyerly, along with Avery County Chamber of Commerce Director Anne Winkelman and associate Robin Morgan were in attendance for the event. The open-concept local boutique utilizes vendors and consigners to provide home accents to Avery County residents. The establishment also contains an authentic leather workshop and sell original food products aptly named Charlotte’s Web, including their specialty apple hickory barbecue sauce and teriyaki beef jerky.
The Dashkavichs recently relocated from North Myrtle Beach, S.C., to offer up their unique products for purchase in Foscoe. The establishment proprietors began as farmer’s market merchants presenting John’s original recipe Charlotte’s Web all natural, farm-to-table food products, which has thus blossomed into a full-size antique store with more.
“Here we value the shopping experience,” Charlotte Dashkavich said. “Every piece has a story, like Cinderella.”
The distinctive artisan leather shop in the back, operated by John, provides small work, repairs and customized items. John said that he “got into leatherwork by accident.” Years prior he was training show horses and worked with a British gentleman who taught him how to make saddles. John discovered later that this gentleman had produced saddles to be used by the Queen of England. John continued leatherwork throughout his career and ended up working on the horse harnesses for the Budweiser clydesdales featured in their prominent television advertising campaign.
“We are open for the passion and maintain authenticity,” Charlotte stated. “We want to represent a welcoming community here in Avery.”
Individuals interested in a versatile array of items and home accents on offer can visit Down Home Antiques from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Thursday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and from noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Visitors will also likely meet Joey the Corgi, John’s service dog who hangs out at the store with them gallivanting around for head scratches and savory indulgences.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.