HIGH COUNTRY — Blue Ridge Women in Agriculture’s Double Up Food Bucks program matched $65,790 of federal nutrition benefits, creating a community economic impact of $131,580, in 2022.
The organization’s health food incentive program served 313 families through ‘doubling’ federal nutrition benefits at the King Street, Winter and Watauga County farmer’s markets in addition to the High Country Food Hub.
Blue Ridge Women in Agriculture Farmers Market Manager and Double Up Food Bucks Coordinator Rachel Kinard said that the program aims to increase access to locally produced foods.
Since 2017, the program has ‘doubled’ more than $159,208 with a total economic impact of $321,416. Kinard said Double Up Food Bucks has grown year to year through increased outreach efforts and collaboration with local nonprofits and businesses. She said 2022 was its most impactful year so far.
Kinard said the impact of the program stays local, benefiting farmers, families and the economy in the county.
SNAP/EBT card, W.I.C. and Senior FMNP vouchers can be brought to farmer’s markets or the Food Hub for funds to be doubled and swapped for tokens that can be used to purchase local foods.
The program began with a $10 daily match and was switched to an unlimited match amount during the peak of the pandemic, Kinard said. In order to preserve funds, the program now operates at a $75 daily match limit with $150 value of tokens being the maximum amount available for an individual each day.
Kinard said BRWIA hosted focus groups in 2022 to hear about the impact of the program and found that as the program grows, more repeat costumers return. She said many participates said they would not be able to afford local foods without the program and have enjoyed getting to know farmers and where their food is coming from.
Kinard said she has not seen as large of a “spike” in food costs at the farmer’s markets as she has seen in grocery stores and that any more expensive local products are “worth it in the long run” as they are fresher and more nutrient dense.
Support from Mountain Wise, Grow Watauga, several local churches, private donations and the Town of Boone fund the program. To sustain the programs growth, Kinard said BRWIA is hosting several fundraising events in late February and early March.
Raffle tickets for packages ranging in value from $120 to $1,280 are available for purchase at the Winter Farmer’s Market, the High Country Food Hub and fundraising events throughout the month. Winners will be announced at the Winter Farmer’s Market on March 4.
Several local businesses and nonprofits are partnering with BRWIA to raise money for the Double Up Food Bucks program including a small-batch beer release at Booneshine Brewing Company on February 23.
For more information on the Double Up Food Bucks program, visit www.brwia.org/doubleup.html.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.