I had another article written for this week and was prepared to send it in to the editor but then I heard a sermon from a great friend. The topic was the wilderness.
I’m sure we all know the story of Moses and the children of Israel wandering in the wilderness. They wandered for 40 years because they refused to submit to God. Throughout this past year, I have personally found myself in a wilderness as I’m sure many of you have. Covid has wreaked havoc on many of our lives. We have watched loved ones get sick, some have lost the battle, and we are living in fear of what could happen to us. We are wandering in the wilderness of a pandemic.
I have found myself falling away from God this year. I somehow lost the fire that I felt to worship and surrender to him even though I truly believed I was still doing so. I have been so unhappy with my life that I had turned to manipulating things to get my way instead of trusting God just like the Israelites did in the wilderness. I have somehow began to allow my spirit to die in the wilderness.
Looking at the story of the journey of the Israelites, they were mistreated in Egypt and Moses stepped in to lead them out. They expected immediate gratification and became unhappy when things didn’t seem to go their way. Through it all, God provided for their needs. He sent manna, quail, fire, and water. He took care of the children he loved. But they were still unhappy. In fact, when they finally arrived at their destination, they were so afraid of the new place, they wanted to go back to Egypt. Only two of them got to fully experience the blessings of God because the rest simply refused to surrender control.
When I really thought about this story in perspective of where we are and where I personally am today, I think there are some valuable lessons to be learned.
1. God loves us. He will provide for all of our needs. Even if he is moving us somewhere in which it makes us extremely uncomfortable, he is doing it out of love.
2. We have to trust. Trust is so hard when we don’t see the final destination. It’s God’s timing and not our own. The Israelites could not manipulate God and neither can we. Trust in his sovereignty and allow things to work out.
3. Don’t fear. The Israelites were so afraid of the giants of Canaan that they were willing to return to bondage. Covid has us so scared that we are afraid to live our lives. We need to be in church. We need to fellowship with other Christians. We need friendships to help us through troubles. Don’t let fear overshadow your blessings. Don’t let your spirit die in the wilderness.
