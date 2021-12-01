As we enter into this Christmas season, a verse caught my heart. It didn’t just catch my eye, but it caught my heart. “Don’t just pretend to love others. Really love them. Hate what is wrong. Hold tightly to what is good. Love each other with genuine affection and take delight in honoring one another,” (Romans 12:9-10 NLT). Take a moment to really read that verse and let it sink in to your heart.
How many of us pretend to love others? We see someone hurting or in distress and we know we have the capacity to help them but do we act upon that? We might pray for them (which is huge because God to use that), but he is also urging us in this verse to really love them. Maybe a small act of love and compassion is what they need to point them to the love of Jesus. We have that love living inside of us in the form of the Holy Spirit. If we were to make an effort, the Holy Spirit could take control and work miracles.
The next part of the verse states “Hate what is wrong. Hold tightly to what is good.” Many times we are quick to judge others for their “sin.” We recognize things as sins when others who aren’t convicted may not. In this case, we hold tightly to the good that works within us and allow sin to be covered by that goodness. We don’t have the right to judge others, we are called to love.
When you look at the people God used most throughout the Bible, they each came with their own “wrongs,” but God redeemed and used them for great things. We just need to have the capacity to love over anything and show that love.
The last part says to “Love each other with genuine affect and take delight in honoring one another.” Anyone who knows me knows that I am a very affectionate person to those in my life who I love. It’s important to not let anyone question how much you care and how much propensity you have to shower love into their lives. God tells us to take delight in honoring one another. It a joyful thing to be able to show your love and the love of Christ that lives inside of you.
So, as we go into this Christmas season, don’t just pretend to love others... Really love them. Hate the wrongs in the world but be prepared to hold tightly to what you know is good and what is living inside your heart as your goodness given to you as grace. Show genuine affection to those around you and take joy in knowing that by loving someone, you are growing the Kingdom of God!
I love each and every one of you who are reading this today. Thank you for your genuine love!
