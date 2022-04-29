HAMPTON, Tenn. — Doe River Gorge Ministries in Hampton, Tenn., announced on Wednesday, April 27, the biggest project in its history.
This $5.85 million project called "The Christmas Train" will bring a new family tradition to the region.
During the summer, Doe River Gorge is a place where kids come from all over the country to experience one of the greatest camps anywhere. It is three miles of pristine wilderness loaded with fun and adventure where young people experience new challenges, build meaningful friendships, and get to know the God who created it all. But beginning in 2023, when summer is over and it gets chilly outside, a new adventure will await those who come to Doe River Gorge.
Doe River Gorge presents The Christmas Train
Get ready for a new family tradition. From late November until Christmas the campus of Doe River Gorge will be transformed into a magical Christmas wonderland to provide a spectacular night for families. With festive Christmas decorations, warm campfires, amazing foods, singing carolers and various shops and attractions, there will never be a dull moment. But the highlight of the evening will be riding aboard a live steam locomotive train where the true story of Christmas will be told like you’ve never heard it before. It will be like riding through a life-size storybook.
Putting Christ back in Christmas
The story of Christmas and the gospel message are increasingly being suppressed in our culture. Christmas carols, nativity scenes, and even the “Merry Christmas” greeting are gradually disappearing from the Christmas holidays. The Christmas Train will provide a fun and festive evening where people of all ages can hear the gospel message as they experience the story of Christmas as told from creation to the resurrection.
How was the Christmas Train idea born?
Several years ago, Doe River Gorge began exploring ways to expand its ministry during the non-summer season while simultaneously generating revenue to operate and sustain its year-round operations. In 2013 a team from DRG took a trip to a camp in Oklahoma to experience an event called The Christmas Train. Through this event, the true story of Christmas was shared with 60,000 people each year while generating significant revenue to support year-round ministry operations. At one point, this event was rated as one of the top 100 attractions in America. Being mesmerized by the experience, and wondering if a similar event could work at DRG, the group returned to Tennessee and commissioned an extensive feasibility study and business plan. With these studies projecting positive results, the idea of a Christmas Train event was placed in DRG’s long-range master plan. As a first step to implementation of that plan, a steam locomotive was purchased in 2014 and its renovation was begun.
Once in a lifetime opportunity
In 2018, Doe River Gorge was presented with a “once-in-a-lifetime” opportunity when the owners of The Dry Gulch Christmas Train offered to sell all of its assets to Doe River Gorge for a fraction of its value. The only caveat was that it be moved to Tennessee and continue to be operated for the glory of God. After much prayer and discussion, DRG entered into a contract to take advantage of this miraculous opportunity. This included two steam locomotives, 11 passenger coaches, 1.7 miles of railroad track, 43 artistically painted storyboards 40 decorated Christmas trees, 210 decorated Christmas wreaths, 0.25 miles of decorated garland and more than 1,000 costumes.
All of these assets have been paid in full and moved to DRG. It took 57 tractor trailer loads.
The next steps
The Christmas Train will become operational at Doe River Gorge as soon as funding, engineering and construction can be completed. The target date for the grand opening is November of 2023. The total amount of money that must be raised is $5.85 million. As of April, 2022, approximately 65% of this amount has been raised.
All Aboard!
Doe River Gorge invites the community to share in this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity through its generous giving. To find out more click to doerivergorge.com/media or call (423) 725-4010.
