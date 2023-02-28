HIGH COUNTRY —After a two-year break, Dodgeball for Hope is back.
Dodgeball for Hope is a family friendly, community competition where teams of five will face off in the ultimate dodgeball throw down. One team will rise through the ranks and ultimately be crowned Dodgeball for Hope victor.
One hundred percent of proceeds from the tournament will benefit The Hope Center, which seeks to “educate, support and empower women and families facing unexpected pregnancies in the High Country,” according to the organization.
The tournament begins on Saturday, March 11 at Watauga High School in Boone. Registration opens at 1 p.m.
The schedule will be as follows:
At 2 p.m., Minor League (12 and under) begins
At 4:30 p.m., Major League (13+) begins
Registration for a team of five is $100. Players are encouraged to wear fun outfits that coordinate with their teammates. All players will receive a free T-shirt for participation. Prizes will be awarded to the winning teams.
The Hope Center’s vision is to be the first choice for women with unintended pregnancies in the High Country. They are also a valuable source for all High Country women looking for pregnancy resources and confirmation of their pregnancy. The Hope Center’s mission inspires confidence, builds community, and promotes the well-being of women through medical, emotional, and practical services. They serve hundreds of women each year with free and confidential care at their location on Howard Street. The Hope Center is located in Boone, NC, and serves the following counties: Watauga, Ashe, Alleghany, Wilkes, Avery, and Mitchell counties in North Carolina, Bristol, Washington, and Grayson County, Va., Johnson, Carter, and Unicoi counties in Tennessee.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.