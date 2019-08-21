Living life as a Christian is sometimes one of the hardest things we face. Temptation flies at us from all sides and we have to be able to stand firm in our personal convictions and the life we know that God has called us to live.
Paul spoke of this in 2 Corinthians 2:10 when he said “so I take pleasure in weaknesses, insults, catastrophes, persecutions, and in pressures, because of Christ. For when I am weak, then I am strong.” Paul had an unshakable faith. But Paul also had a Barnabas to encourage him from the beginning of his faith.
After Paul was converted from Saul on the road to Damascus, he traveled to Jerusalem to “associate with the other disciples but they were all afraid of them, since they did not believe he was a disciple. Barnabas, however, took him and brought him to the apostles and explained to them how Saul had seen the Lord on the road and that He had talked to him and how in Damascus he had spoken boldly in the name of Jesus,” (Acts 9:26-27).
Barnabas was Paul’s encourager from the beginning. The name Barnabas means the “Son of Encouragement.”
Do you have a Barnabas? Can you be a Barnabas for someone else? Barnabas’s job was to help Paul as a young believer. He was a source of comfort and support. Small things like an encouraging text, a card, or even a prayer could light up someone’s day. If you do not have a Barnabas in your life, start praying for God to send one for you. Try to be a Barnabas for someone else. Be an encourager for those around you, especially those who are new in the faith so that they grow the same unshakable faith the Paul displayed in 2 Corinthians.
