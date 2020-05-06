Imagine being on an African safari and seeing a gorgeous antelope. It’s one of the biggest and most beautiful horned animals on the plateau. Its natural enemy is the lion.
An antelope can run 61 miles per hour, yet the lion is a sluggish 50 mph. It makes sense that since the antelope is so much faster, he should easily outrun the lion every time. The problem is that the antelope becomes paralyzed by fear. He sees the lion and he freezes, making himself easy prey.
In the same way, the possibility of failure or rejection keeps us frozen in place. Our culture pushes a “do it perfectly or don’t do it at all” kind of pressure. The truth is that all of these outcomes are possible, but that doesn’t have to stop us. We don’t have to freeze because of the fear of what might or might not be. We can move toward our goal even if we have fear inside of us.
Perhaps you stepped out in the past, convinced you were doing the right thing but it didn’t go as planned. I’ve been there. Many biblical characters have, too — Mary, Elijah and Gideon, to name a few.
Not one person who communicated their fear to God was ever shamed. God is never put off by our fear. Instead, He responds with comfort. To Mary He said, “Don’t be afraid, for you have found favor with God,” (Luke 1:30). To Gideon, “I will be with you. It is all right. You will not die,” (Judges 6:16, 23). When Elijah was overwhelmed by fear and hopelessness, the Lord gave him a hot meal and deep rest (1 Kings 19:3-9).
Even with God’s comfort, Mary, Elijah and Gideon didn’t know what would happen. They still faced the possibility of failing the tasks ahead. All they knew was that God was with them. So, they did it afraid.
Fear is never more than a thought away. If we wait to step out in action until our fear has faded, we will never live the lives we were meant to live. When the questions and worries cross our mind, let the truth of God’s Word be more powerful than your fear. It is alright. God is with you. You can do it afraid. The truth is that everybody is afraid of something. The difference is that some people let their fears consume them like the antelope. Others get out there and “do it afraid.”
