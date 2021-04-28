NEWLAND — The ‘Dive-In’ on Shady Street will be opening for the season at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 29, according to the Avery Parks and Recreation Department.
This season the pool will be open at 100% capacity per state regulations, with masks required while inside the pool building. On the pool deck, loungers will be spaced per guidelines, and visitors will not be required to wear masks. Costs for the 2021 season will be $3 for children 12 and under (hip babies free) and $4 for individuals 13 and older. Pool parties from 6 to 8 p.m. may be reserved through the department for $150, and parties can be scheduled after May 3.
The department also has announced via its social media page that it is seeking lifeguards for this summer (from approximately 16 years of age and older) with training taking place from 5 to 8 p.m. on May 10 through 14 at the pool. Training will be limited to 10 candidates, and an application packet for pickup is available at Rock Gym weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
For more information, call the Avery Parks and Recreation Department at (828) 733-8266.
