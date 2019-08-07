NEWLAND — On Saturday, Aug 3, Newland’s Carolina Barbeque hosted the local band Bandwagon Fallacy, a group that mixes folk, rock and country music into one smooth blend.
The band performed for Carolina Barbeque as part of the Concerts on the Patio series. Due to inclement weather the performance was moved inside, where patrons enjoyed a sit-in meal while listening to some melodic tunes.
Bandwagon Fallacy originates from Buladean and plays classic cover songs, as well as slow-paced folk originals. Bandwagon Fallacy is a family band, its members are Regan, Tammy and Tekeesha Odom.
The next band to perform at Carolina Barbeque for the Concerts on the Patio series will be the Skyland Ministries Group, featuring three generations of musicians from the Oakes family. They are scheduled to perform at 6 p.m. on Friday, Aug 9.
