NEWLAND — Star educators from each school gathered at the Avery Community Center on Thursday, March 30, to enjoy a nice breakfast together, have their hard work recognized and learn which of them would be awarded the overall ACS Teacher of the Year, the honor awarded to Dewayne Krege of Avery High School.
The Teacher of the Year from each school attended the breakfast banquet alongside their principals and loved ones. They each received a gift basket, and the countywide Teacher of the Year was awarded a check to use for their school or classroom. The candidates for this year were Cheltsea Duncan (Crossnore Elementary), Krege (Avery County High), Rhiannon Manis (Freedom Trail Elementary), Lily Moore (Riverside Elementary), Mason Morris (Cranberry Middle), Chad Rogers (Avery Middle), Lea Skeate (Banner Elk Elementary) and Amy Wellborn (Newland Elementary).
Each school’s Teacher of the Year had to write an essay based off of a prompt. This year, candidates had to choose a “six-word story” about their career, in which they would then expand upon in their essay. Krege’s story, which reflects his attitude both in and outside the classroom, was “live purposefully, serve selflessly, love intentionally.”
“I believe that love is driven by gratitude,” he wrote in his essay. “In an effort to honor God and show Him thanks for whatever He has for me to do, I will praise Him and give Him thanks. This heart of gratitude drives to love every single student, staff member, administrator and every person I meet with an intentional heart. I hope that each student I get to serve chooses to live purposefully, serve selflessly, and love intentionally.”
Krege, who currently teaches agricultural education and is a FFA advisor at ACHS, has been a teacher for 24 years and is an Avery High School alumnus. In his essay, he thanked his parents, Roy and Marion Krege; his wife, Kelley Krege; his children, Blake and Kesleigh Krege; his sisters and his fellow teacher and FFA advisor, Gretchen Blackburn. Additionally, Krege referenced several of his favorite scriptures and thanked God for his gifts, passions and successes. Krege included the following text that he received from his mother, referencing why she thought he decided to become a teacher:
“You teach to share selflessly your knowledge and love for people. You love intentionally by depending on the Lord through prayer and reading His word. Your abilities and knowledge are gifts from God and your love for those are shared with students and others because of your love for God’s children. You have been called to love intentionally and the Lord has directed you to the call of teaching to love His children, young and old. Your love is manifested in our community in so many ways and teaching is just one of them.”
Krege expressed his gratitude, and admitted that he felt some of the other candidates may have been more deserving of the honor. Avery County Schools Superintendent Dan Brigman countered his humility, expressing his pride in Krege’s work and achievements.
“Mr. Krege is extremely deserving of this award,” Brigman said. “His dedication to his students is truly admirable.”
Breakfast for the banquet was provided by the Avery County High School Culinary Department, and some of Blackburn’s students put together the floral arrangements for the tables. Students from Avery County High School’s theater department performed a number from “Wizard of Oz,” which opened the night of the banquet.
